Russians shelled Sumy region 24 times during the day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, Russians fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 96 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Shalyhyn, and Svesa communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
- Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (7 explosions) and small arms
- Velykopysarivska community: UAVs dropped VOG explosive devices (3 explosions), grenade launchers with LNG-9 (7 explosions) and mortar shelling (8 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the territory of the community. In addition, UAVs dropped VOG and RGO munitions (16 explosions).
- Sveska community: mortar shelling was recorded (3 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (17 explosions). There was also a shelling by a FPV kamikaze drone (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community: mortar shelling (5 explosions).
- Yunukivska community: UAVs dropping explosive devices (1 explosion), mortar shelling (9 explosions) and FPV shelling by a kamikaze drone (1 explosion) were recorded.
- Shalyhyne community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).
