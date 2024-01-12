Sumy region: Russians fired fifty times at the border

The Russian military fired fifty times at residents of Sumy region. There were 260 explosions in the border area during the day. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 50 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 260 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Krasnopil, Bilopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Sveska, Seredyno-Bud, and Druzhbiv communities were shelled. - noted in the OBA.

Details

The regional military administration said that as of 21:00 they had recorded hostile activity in 12 communities.

Esmanska community: the enemy used mortars (17 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling was recorded (30 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were mortar attacks (11 explosions), shelling with AGS (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: Russians attack with artillery (28 explosions)

Sveska community: The enemy dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (18 explosions) and artillery shelling (17 explosions) were carried out.

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling was recorded (26 explosions).

Myropilska community: FPV drone attacks (2 explosions) and mortar attacks (11 explosions).

Bilopilska community: UAV dumping of explosive ordnance (1 explosion), artillery shelling (11 explosions) and mortar shelling (14 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy used mortars (34 explosions) and artillery (11 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Recall

According to the JFO, Sumy region suffered two artillery and mortar attacks by Russian troops at night .