Russians shelled Kherson at night: a couple died

Kherson was attacked by Russian troops at night, a married couple is known to have died, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN writes.

At night, the occupying forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. Residential buildings came under enemy fire - two high-rise buildings were damaged. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a married couple died - a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. - wrote Prokudin.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, also around 05:20 in the village of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, Russian servicemen dropped explosives from a drone, as a result of which two civilians were wounded.

Addition

Over the past day, as the head of the RMA reported, 2 people died and 10 were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression. 29 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes. According to him, Russian servicemen attacked critical and social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged warehouses, a farm building, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.