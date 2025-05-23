Russians shelled Chuguev: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, one woman died as a result of the shelling; emergency services are working at the scene.
The occupiers from the Russian Federation attacked Chuguev in Kharkiv region with missiles, a woman died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.
The enemy shelled the city of Chuguev. Preliminary, the occupiers launched a missile strike. As of now, one woman is known to have died
Emergency services went to inspect the site of the shelling.
Syniehubov said that as of 16:44, the number of victims of the enemy attack on Chuguev is increasing.
At this moment, two wounded men are known. Medics are providing the wounded with all necessary assistance.
The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region, - added the head of the Kharkiv RMA, - the official in the post called not to ignore the alarm signals.
We remind
UNN reported on May 21 that during the day the enemy shelled Kharkiv and 6 settlements of the region. Civilians were wounded, civilian infrastructure was damaged. The enemy used KABs, UAVs and FPV drones.
As a result of the enemy shelling of the city of Chuguev, 5 people were injured, including a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 55, 65 and 77, four of whom were taken to medical facilities.