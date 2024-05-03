Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 40 explosions were heard

On the night of April 3 and this morning, Russian troops fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 43 explosions were recorded. This was reported on Friday by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Khotyn, Miropil, Krasnopil, Esman and Seredyno-Budska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.

Myropilska community: FPV drones attacked (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).



Esman community: artillery shelling was recorded (7 explosions).



Krasnopilska community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community and an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).



Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy attacked with cannon artillery (9 explosions) and mortars (14 explosions).



Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups - SBGS