Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups - SBGS

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20501 views

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The enemy is most actively using its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy region. In Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, their activity has decreased. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups. Previously, there was activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region, but this activity has decreased recently. No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has been recorded in Chernihiv region. The Sumy region remains a priority for them, as several hostile subversive reconnaissance groups are actually exposed during the week

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Currently, Sumy region is actually the area where the enemy is most actively conducting its subversive activities. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are not exposed on a daily basis, but with some frequency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

