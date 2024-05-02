Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups - SBGS

The enemy is most actively using its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy region. In Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, their activity has decreased. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups. Previously, there was activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region, but this activity has decreased recently. No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has been recorded in Chernihiv region. The Sumy region remains a priority for them, as several hostile subversive reconnaissance groups are actually exposed during the week - Demchenko said.

Recall

Currently, Sumy region is actually the area where the enemy is most actively conducting its subversive activities. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are not exposed on a daily basis, but with some frequency.