Russians seek to bypass Lyman, but also attempt to infiltrate the city directly - Trehubov

"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 10134 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 34854 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 23537 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 38232 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 49174 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 55668 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54690 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50314 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64834 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 12892 views
Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against UkraineJanuary 4, 09:56 AM • 6704 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 11667 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon01:19 PM • 11478 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 13904 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 89257 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 107940 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 117945 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 254210 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 190151 views
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 1400 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 2830 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 4218 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 20688 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 68503 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

Russians seek to bypass Lyman, but also attempt to infiltrate the city directly - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Russian troops are trying to bypass Lyman, but are also attempting to infiltrate the city directly. Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, reported on the situation in the Lyman direction.

Russians seek to bypass Lyman, but also attempt to infiltrate the city directly - Trehubov

The Russians are trying to bypass Lyman, but at the same time are trying to infiltrate the city itself. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on Sunday on Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a problem with logistics for both sides. There is actually a large 'gray zone' there, perhaps larger than it appears on the map. And since the penetration of UAVs is quite large, it should be understood that for each side, a logistical operation is a separate issue, a separate difficulty," Tregubov said regarding the Lyman direction.

"Yes, they would like to bypass Lyman, but at the same time, there are parallel attempts to infiltrate the settlement itself, that is, they are trying to simply enter it directly. Everything is being used here, they are very interested in this, they are very interested in exiting from the northern side to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, so this direction is constantly tense for them, but, again, they are getting a good beating there," Tregubov noted.

Russians plan to bypass Vovchansk and reach Lyman in January 2026 - Trehubov01.01.26, 12:48 • 3063 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sloviansk
Kramatorsk