Russians seek to bypass Lyman, but also attempt to infiltrate the city directly - Trehubov

The Russians are trying to bypass Lyman, but at the same time are trying to infiltrate the city itself. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on Sunday on Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a problem with logistics for both sides. There is actually a large 'gray zone' there, perhaps larger than it appears on the map. And since the penetration of UAVs is quite large, it should be understood that for each side, a logistical operation is a separate issue, a separate difficulty," Tregubov said regarding the Lyman direction.

"Yes, they would like to bypass Lyman, but at the same time, there are parallel attempts to infiltrate the settlement itself, that is, they are trying to simply enter it directly. Everything is being used here, they are very interested in this, they are very interested in exiting from the northern side to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, so this direction is constantly tense for them, but, again, they are getting a good beating there," Tregubov noted.

