russians launched "shahids" in the direction of Kyiv region, air alert in the region
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region and several other regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of attack UAVs from the south of Chernihiv region towards Kyiv region.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region and in a number of other regions of Ukraine, as russians have launched drones from the north. UNN writes about this with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that attack UAVs are heading from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region. In particular, to Brovary district.
Recall
russian shelling in Donetsk region killed two civilians and injured 10 others. The attacks took place in various localities, including Kurakhivka, Selidove and Siversk.
24 out of 28 “Shaheeds” were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night, two more drones were lost12.10.24, 09:57 • 21057 views