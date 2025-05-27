$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Russians launched over 50 strikes on the front-line community in Zaporizhzhia: first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

The occupiers damaged houses and infrastructure, using various types of weapons. Information about the victims is being clarified, the elimination of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing.

Russians launched over 50 strikes on the front-line community in Zaporizhzhia: first details

The Russians struck the territory of one of the frontline communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He specified that the occupiers inflicted more than 50 strikes from various types of weapons.

Houses and infrastructure were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified

- Fedorov noted.

Later, he reported that an air raid alert had been called off in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

On the night of May 26, Russian troops shelled the village of Yurkivka, Zaporizhzhia district, wounding a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. As a result of the shelling, a private house was destroyed and neighboring buildings were damaged.

"Constant deadly risk": the world reacted to a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine
May 25, 23:27

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
