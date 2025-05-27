Russians launched over 50 strikes on the front-line community in Zaporizhzhia: first details

The Russians struck the territory of one of the frontline communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He specified that the occupiers inflicted more than 50 strikes from various types of weapons.

Houses and infrastructure were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified - Fedorov noted.

Later, he reported that an air raid alert had been called off in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

On the night of May 26, Russian troops shelled the village of Yurkivka, Zaporizhzhia district, wounding a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. As a result of the shelling, a private house was destroyed and neighboring buildings were damaged.

