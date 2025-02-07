Russians launched 4 strikes on Hulyaypole: what is known about the consequences

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked Hulyaypole, damaging houses and yards, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Russians attacked Hulyaypole near the frontline four times. The shelling damaged houses and yards. No information about the wounded was received - Fedorov wrote.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, the occupants conducted 339 attacks on 14 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the past day. The enemy carried out 2 air strikes on Gulyaypol. They also used UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 14 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and cars. No civilians were injured.