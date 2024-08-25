Russians launch missile attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, there are victims

Russians launched missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, a 4-year-old child is among the victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv RSA in Telegram.

Details

“Occupants launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. At the moment, no casualties have been reported in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there is one casualty in Chuhuiv,” said Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv RSA.

In Chuhuiv, the enemy struck at the private sector, a child of 4 years old was among the victims. Acute stress reaction, no hospitalization. Two other women were also treated on the spot.

