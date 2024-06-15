Russians keep 4 missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas

As of Saturday morning, there is one Russian warship armed with Kalibr missiles on duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy keeps 8 vessels, 3 of which are missile carriers. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that there is one ship in the Black Sea, which is a missile carrier with a total volley of up to 4 "calibers".

In the Sea of Azov, 8 enemy warships are on combat duty, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley is up to 24 missiles.

At the same time, two Russian ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, which can be equipped with up to 12 missiles, are on duty in the Mediterranean.

Addendum Addendum

Within a day, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in Russia's interests:

8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 6 continued to the Bosphorus;

to the Azov Sea - also 8 vessels, of which only one was moving from the Bosphorus.

