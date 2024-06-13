Russia keeps up to four “caliber” missiles in the Black Sea

As of the morning of Thursday, June 13, one Russian warship armed with Kalibr missiles was on duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy keeps 8 vessels, 3 of which are missile carriers. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

As of 06:30, there is one ship in the Black Sea, which is a missile carrier with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”.

In the Sea of Azov, 8 enemy warships are on combat duty, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley is up to 24 missiles.

At the same time, three Russian ships are on duty in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers and can be equipped with up to 12 missiles.

Addendum

Within a day, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in Russia's interests:

6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which three continued to the Bosphorus;

12 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 4 were sailing from the Bosphorus.

