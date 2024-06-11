The enemy chose the tactics of presence in the Black Sea at the expense of submarines - Pletenchuk

The invaders chose the tactic of being present in the Black Sea at the expense of submarines, regardless of whether they are cruise missile carriers or not. The russians do not withdraw surface ships to the Black Sea, but there are currently 8 ships in the Sea of Azov. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNNreports .

Yesterday they used Kalibr. According to available information, it was one missile, out of 4 available on board. We always believe that they are loaded, so it is most likely that he has 3 missiles left on board. This is a submarine of the varshavyanka project. The enemy actually chose the tactics of presence in the Black Sea precisely at the expense of submarines, regardless of whether they are carriers or not. Now they are present only in this format. They do not bring surface ships to the Black Sea, but they are now in the Sea of Azov. There is quite a large number of ships there - 8 of them Pletenchuk said.

He noted that there are three cruise missile carriers and three more large landing ships in the Sea of Azov.

They are probably there for the purpose of conducting training activities, because they cannot but conduct training for their personnel Pletenchuk added.

Recall

In the Barents Sea burned a large russian anti-submarine ship "admiral levchenko". According to Dmitry Pletenchuk, one of the installations caught fire, which may be due to the sanctions against russia.

In novorossiysk, russians probably have the opportunity to reload submarines - Pletenchuk