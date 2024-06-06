In novorossiysk, russians probably have the opportunity to reload submarines - Pletenchuk

Most likely, the russian black sea fleet has expanded its capabilities in novorossiysk, where it is now possible to reload submarines without having to return to the main base in Sevastopol. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

With a high probability, we can say that it is now possible to reload submarines at the base point of novorossiysk, because we see their use repeatedly without entering the base point of Sevastopol. So they probably solved this problem he said.

According to him, such measures were expected, and it is surprising that the russians did not do this earlier.

He added that there is no use of surface ships, so it is too early to say that novorossiysk has opportunities for reloading them. Pletenchuk recalled that since mid-autumn last year, there have been five confirmed attacks with Kalibr-type missiles, and three of them were from submarines.

Recall

The russian occupiers previously held more than 10 units of ship and boat personnel around the Crimean Bridge. Now they do not withdraw them for fear of losing them. Old barges along the bridge can theoretically be used to place vehicles on them that could knock a missile off course.

After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea, Russians strengthen the defense of the Crimean Bridge - Atesh