After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea, Russians strengthen the defense of the Crimean Bridge - Atesh

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55882 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234907 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170432 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162993 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217615 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204244 views

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40739 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 54589 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107274 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102920 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230405 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217695 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 2561 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102920 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107274 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157729 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156545 views
After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea, Russians strengthen the defense of the Crimean Bridge - Atesh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61268 views

Russian troops have installed old barges along the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea to protect the structure from Ukrainian naval drones, and are also transferring additional air defense systems to the Kerch City area.

In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons. This was stated by pro-Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement, reports UNN.

Details 

Agents of the Atesh movement report that the Russian occupiers have set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge.  (...) We also learned that the Russians are transferring additional air defense systems to the area of the city of Kerch. We have recorded their deployment

- reported the partisans. 

Atesh explains that  in this way, plants are preparing for a missile strike by Ukraine on logistics in the occupied Crimea. 

The Economist: Ukraine has turned Crimea into a source of depletion of Russian resources03.06.24, 15:40 • 23233 views

Image

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kerchKerch
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

