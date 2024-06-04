After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea, Russians strengthen the defense of the Crimean Bridge - Atesh

In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons. This was stated by pro-Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement, reports UNN.



Agents of the Atesh movement report that the Russian occupiers have set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. (...) We also learned that the Russians are transferring additional air defense systems to the area of the city of Kerch. We have recorded their deployment - reported the partisans.

Atesh explains that in this way, plants are preparing for a missile strike by Ukraine on logistics in the occupied Crimea.



In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.