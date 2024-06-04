After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea, Russians strengthen the defense of the Crimean Bridge - Atesh
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have installed old barges along the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea to protect the structure from Ukrainian naval drones, and are also transferring additional air defense systems to the Kerch City area.
In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons. This was stated by pro-Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement, reports UNN.
Details
Agents of the Atesh movement report that the Russian occupiers have set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. (...) We also learned that the Russians are transferring additional air defense systems to the area of the city of Kerch. We have recorded their deployment
Atesh explains that in this way, plants are preparing for a missile strike by Ukraine on logistics in the occupied Crimea.
Recall
In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.