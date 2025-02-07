Russians in Kupyansk wound a woman, damage an ambulance on call

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a 48-year-old woman was wounded by enemy strikes and an ambulance was damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to terrorize Kupyansk. At about 10:40, the occupants hit the city of Kupyansk, injuring a 48-year-old woman - without hospitalization. The enemy also hit an ambulance on its way to a call. The vehicle was damaged - Syniehubov wrote.

In Prystin village, he said, 7 residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, on the night of February 7, at 00:01, an enemy shelling of Kupyansk with a high-explosive MLRS "Uragan" rocket was recorded. Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, enemy attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and three other districts, including with the use of Molniya and Geranium-2 UAVs, residential buildings in different districts and a catering establishment in Kupiansk were damaged, and the remains of a downed drone were found outside the village of Kegychivka near a TV tower.