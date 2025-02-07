Russians in Kupyansk wound a woman, damage an ambulance on call

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Russians in Kupyansk wound a woman, damage an ambulance on call

Kyiv

In Kupyansk, a 48-year-old woman was wounded and an ambulance was damaged by shelling. In the village of Prystin, 7 residential buildings were damaged after an MLRS attack.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a 48-year-old woman was wounded by enemy strikes and an ambulance was damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to terrorize Kupyansk. At about 10:40, the occupants hit the city of Kupyansk, injuring a 48-year-old woman - without hospitalization. The enemy also hit an ambulance on its way to a call. The vehicle was damaged

- Syniehubov wrote.

In Prystin village, he said, 7 residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, on the night of February 7, at 00:01, an enemy shelling of Kupyansk with a high-explosive MLRS "Uragan" rocket was recorded. Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, enemy attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and three other districts, including with the use of Molniya and Geranium-2 UAVs, residential buildings in different districts and a catering establishment in Kupiansk were damaged, and the remains of a downed drone were found outside the village of Kegychivka near a TV tower.

Julia Shramko

