Russians hit old buildings almost in the center of Kharkiv three times with drones: 3 injured

Kharkiv was attacked today by Russian drones in the old building area, three people are known to have been injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked the old building area of Kharkiv, almost the city center. Currently, three UAV strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district are known. At least three people were injured - wrote Syniehubov.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, a 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman suffered injuries and bruises from the blast wave; they were hospitalized. Doctors also provided assistance to a 77-year-old woman who received minor injuries.

According to him, a fire broke out at the scene.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of three 'Shahed' hits in the central part of the city, a civilian production enterprise and private houses were damaged," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified in Telegram.

"Now we are promptly eliminating the consequences. Next, we will clear the rubble to make sure that no one is under it," Syniehubov noted.

