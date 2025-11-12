Russians hit old buildings almost in the center of Kharkiv three times with drones: 3 injured

$41.960.02
07:33 AM • 9738 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36519 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 39166 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 58685 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 61452 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94928 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 48693 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 76034 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62048 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 09:41 AM • 24492 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 22238 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 15991 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 23179 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16123 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13264 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 9530 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94966 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 65264 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 76062 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62073 views
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 680 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13710 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16559 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 22245 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 37139 views
Brent Crude

Russians hit old buildings almost in the center of Kharkiv three times with drones: 3 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

As a result of the enemy UAV attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, three people were injured. A 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalized, and a 77-year-old woman was provided with assistance on the spot.

Russians hit old buildings almost in the center of Kharkiv three times with drones: 3 injured

Kharkiv was attacked today by Russian drones in the old building area, three people are known to have been injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked the old building area of Kharkiv, almost the city center. Currently, three UAV strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district are known. At least three people were injured

- wrote Syniehubov.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, a 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman suffered injuries and bruises from the blast wave; they were hospitalized. Doctors also provided assistance to a 77-year-old woman who received minor injuries.

According to him, a fire broke out at the scene.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of three 'Shahed' hits in the central part of the city, a civilian production enterprise and private houses were damaged," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified in Telegram.

"Now we are promptly eliminating the consequences. Next, we will clear the rubble to make sure that no one is under it," Syniehubov noted.

Burning kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian attack accelerated Trump's sanctions against Moscow - CNN10/24/25, 11:32 AM • 4031 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv