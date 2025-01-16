Russians have started using helicopters less in the Black Sea: Pletenchuk names the reason

Russian occupiers in the Black Sea have started using helicopters less for patrolling after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The ship, which was in the Black Sea, was launched by the Russians yesterday, and since then, there hasn't been a single unit at sea. This is even somewhat surprising, because there are no units left to guard the base. This once again confirms that they rely on their aviation, and leave some part of their functionality to the air component," said the navy spokesman.

Although it can be said that there is a tendency to reduce the use of helicopters after the well-known case of the destruction of several units. Here they have become more cautious, reducing the number of such cases - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the Russians continue to conduct reconnaissance with drones.

"They mostly use them for reconnaissance in southern Ukraine. Quite often these drones are shot down, but this has never stopped the Russians from using them. As for the airplanes, they continue to patrol the waters. These are mostly the western waters of Crimea, the southern and eastern parts of the Black Sea," Pletenchuk added.

Recall

Magura V5 maritime drones destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters near occupied Crimea. The third helicopter was damaged and managed to land.