Russians have some success in the Novopavlivka direction - military

Russian occupiers are having some success in the Novopavlivka direction. The invaders regrouped about a month ago and made this direction a priority. This was reported by Serhiy Volkov, a serviceman of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

It seems that about a month ago they regrouped and made this direction a priority – the South Donbas or Novopavlivka direction. This is the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Unfortunately, they are having some success there, thanks to their saturation with infantry, they absolutely do not spare people - said Volkov.

He also spoke about the tactics of the Russians.

Hypothetically, groups of two, three, or five people go out, and hypothetically, out of ten groups, one or two reach their destination per day. This is how they (the Russians - ed.) hypothetically reach a village where there are no houses, nothing, hiding and accumulating to move further. Accordingly, having an advantage in personnel, they succeed, but at this stage, we have an advantage in the sky and mercilessly destroy them even on the approaches. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that there are simply many of them, we do not have time to deal with each one - said Volkov.

Therefore, according to him, everything needs to be mined in advance.

They complain very much in intercepts, suffer, bleed in the landings, and our operators work day and night to ensure that there are more such intercepts and to stop this advance in the South Donbas direction - Volkov reported.

Addition

On July 7, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Borova, and Russian invaders in the Novopavlivka area.