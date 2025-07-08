Russians have some success in the Novopavlivka direction - military

$41.800.06
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 18215 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 34225 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 25679 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 28609 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 9875 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 112857 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 101538 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 124142 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 129631 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222669 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 112178 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 301314 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 141118 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 257999 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 280277 views
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

Russians have some success in the Novopavlivka direction - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Russian occupiers regrouped a month ago, making the Novopavlivka direction a priority, and have some success there. They use the tactic of advancing in small groups, despite significant losses, accumulating in destroyed villages.

Russians have some success in the Novopavlivka direction - military

Russian occupiers are having some success in the Novopavlivka direction. The invaders regrouped about a month ago and made this direction a priority. This was reported by Serhiy Volkov, a serviceman of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

It seems that about a month ago they regrouped and made this direction a priority – the South Donbas or Novopavlivka direction. This is the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Unfortunately, they are having some success there, thanks to their saturation with infantry, they absolutely do not spare people

- said Volkov.

He also spoke about the tactics of the Russians.

Hypothetically, groups of two, three, or five people go out, and hypothetically, out of ten groups, one or two reach their destination per day. This is how they (the Russians - ed.) hypothetically reach a village where there are no houses, nothing, hiding and accumulating to move further. Accordingly, having an advantage in personnel, they succeed, but at this stage, we have an advantage in the sky and mercilessly destroy them even on the approaches. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that there are simply many of them, we do not have time to deal with each one

- said Volkov.

Therefore, according to him, everything needs to be mined in advance.

They complain very much in intercepts, suffer, bleed in the landings, and our operators work day and night to ensure that there are more such intercepts and to stop this advance in the South Donbas direction

- Volkov reported.

Addition

On July 7, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Borova, and Russian invaders in the Novopavlivka area.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
