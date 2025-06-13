$41.510.04
748mm
Russians have intensified the filtration: leaving the TOT through the Russian Federation is becoming even more dangerous - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 748 views

Russia has tightened filtration measures against Ukrainians, restricting their movement from the TOT. Now, even deleting information from phones can be a reason for refusal to enter the Russian Federation.

Russians have intensified the filtration: leaving the TOT through the Russian Federation is becoming even more dangerous - ISW

Russia is strengthening filtration processes against Ukrainians, significantly restricting their freedom of movement and the possibility to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to Russian media, according to which "signs of information being deleted from mobile phones may be considered a valid reason for refusing Ukrainian citizens entry into Russia.

There have been cases when Ukrainian citizens arrived at checkpoints having completely deleted information from chats, photo galleries and contacts. Russian law enforcement officers are now allowed to consider the absence of evidence (of citizens' pro-Ukrainian views - ed.) as factual evidence for detaining and bringing Ukrainian citizens to criminal responsibility.

- ISW indicates.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the heads of "culture departments" are being taught to Russify Ukrainians - CNS 10.06.25, 04:19 • 4500 views

They note that these new measures will create inconvenience for Ukrainians travelling from Ukrainian-controlled territories to Russia for various reasons, but will most negatively affect residents of the TOT, as the only way for them to leave the occupied territories is through Russia, which requires passing through Russian border checkpoints and undergoing filtration measures.

Russian filtration processes include checking personal devices for any evidence of pro-Ukrainian sentiments, which is punishable by arrest and detention on "terrorism" charges under various pretexts

- analysts emphasize.

They conclude that the new "deleted content search" rules will make it even more dangerous for Ukrainians to try to leave the TOT through Russia.

Let us remind you

On the eve of Russia's Day, people from the occupied cities of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the TOT of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions joined an action aimed at showing the true position to Ukraine and the world. These citizens faced pressure from forced passporting.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers organized a forced flash mob to celebrate Russia Day13.06.25, 01:29 • 1606 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
