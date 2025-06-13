In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers organized a forced flash mob to celebrate Russia Day

On Thursday, June 12, the Russians organized a forced flash mob in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to "celebrate Russia Day." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers will once again imitate "Russia Day" - another performance about the alleged love for the empire.

In the temporarily occupied territories, this "holiday" has a special meaning - to symbolize the alleged support of the occupiers by the locals. This year - the flash mob "Windows of Russia": youth organizations should display Russian symbols in the windows and take photos - the statement reads.

As indicated in the CNS, "state structures are already demanding reports on participation - without coercion, "love" does not work".

Recall

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, specialized seminars for "heads of departments of culture" of the occupation administrations have started. They were called "workshops", where collaborators are instructed on soft Russification.

Earlier, in temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian terrorists organized raids on Ukrainians under the pretext of checking "labor migrants." In fact, the purpose of such checks and searches is to put pressure on local residents who have not obtained a Russian passport.

