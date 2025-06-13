$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 16945 views
June 12, 05:14 PM • 16945 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:35 PM • 65345 views
June 12, 04:35 PM • 65345 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:12 PM • 68386 views
June 12, 04:12 PM • 68386 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
June 12, 03:21 PM • 74719 views
June 12, 04:05 PM • 41257 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 74719 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60364 views
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 42075 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60364 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53891 views
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57755 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61920 views
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53891 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61920 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Boeing 787-8 Plane Crash in India: Police Report at Least One Survivor - Ani June 12, 02:19 PM • 4070 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 56530 views
Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has diedJune 12, 04:02 PM • 10281 views
A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreementsJune 12, 05:07 PM • 6668 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 18285 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 65339 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 68383 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 74716 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 56577 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 135792 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 18297 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 89720 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 102584 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 127075 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 129085 views
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers organized a forced flash mob to celebrate Russia Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are imitating "Russia Day" with the "Windows of Russia" flash mob, where young people display Russian symbols in windows and photograph them. State structures demand reports on participation.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers organized a forced flash mob to celebrate Russia Day

On Thursday, June 12, the Russians organized a forced flash mob in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to "celebrate Russia Day." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers will once again imitate "Russia Day" - another performance about the alleged love for the empire.

In the temporarily occupied territories, this "holiday" has a special meaning - to symbolize the alleged support of the occupiers by the locals. This year - the flash mob "Windows of Russia": youth organizations should display Russian symbols in the windows and take photos

- the statement reads.

As indicated in the CNS, "state structures are already demanding reports on participation - without coercion, "love" does not work".

Recall

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, specialized seminars for "heads of departments of culture" of the occupation administrations have started. They were called "workshops", where collaborators are instructed on soft Russification.

Earlier, in temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian terrorists organized raids on Ukrainians under the pretext of checking "labor migrants." In fact, the purpose of such checks and searches is to put pressure on local residents who have not obtained a Russian passport.

The occupiers plan to create military camps for girls in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS07.06.25, 01:46 • 3128 views

