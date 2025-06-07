In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians plan to create separate military camps for girls. In special camps, teenagers will be taught tactical medicine and drone control. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS) on Friday, June 6, reports UNN.

Details

The Russians continue to militarize Ukrainian teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories.

The occupiers planned to create separate military camps for girls, where teenagers will be taught tactical medicine and drone control. - reports the Center of National Resistance.

"At the same time, the camp participants will be brainwashed - they will be imposed with the "greatness" of the Russian Federation, anti-Western rhetoric will be conducted, and their homeland will be accused of war," the CNS added.

Recall

In occupied Luhansk, universities have become barracks, where young people are taught to shoot and throw grenades. The occupiers hold competitions in military-patriotic education.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, children are being recruited into Putin's party - CNS