Russians fired 79 times at the border yesterday

In Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, 79 attacks (213 explosions) were recorded.

He writes UNN with a reference to the operational command "North".

Over the past day, February 8, 2025, there were no casualties. An industrial enterprise, private houses, a garage, a car and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place in the frontline . The situation is the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector.