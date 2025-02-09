Russians fired 79 times at the border yesterday
Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and 213 explosions were recorded. An industrial enterprise, private houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past day, February 8, 2025, there were no casualties. An industrial enterprise, private houses, a garage, a car and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.
A total of 79 attacks (213 explosions) were recorded in Chernihiv, as well as parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, using various types of weapons.
Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place in the frontline . The situation is the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector.