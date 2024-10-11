ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russians deploy 50 thousand troops to Kursk region - Syrsky

Russians deploy 50 thousand troops to Kursk region - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18944 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky announced that Russia had deployed 50,000 troops to the Kursk region. This has weakened Russian positions on other frontlines, making it easier for Ukraine to defend itself.

The Russian army has deployed about 50,000 troops to the Kursk region. By doing so, it has weakened its positions on other frontlines in Ukraine. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, in a documentary broadcast during a telethon on October 10, according to Suspilne, and UNN

Details

"We know that about 50,000 troops from other areas have been redeployed to the Kursk direction," he said.

Syrsky also pointed out that such actions of the Russian Federation led to the weakening of Russian groups in other areas, in particular in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and the Kramatorsk direction.

"This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct a defense operation," said the commander-in-chief.

According to U.S. officials, Ukraine has the potential to maintain control over the territory in Kursk region for several months. 

Due to poor coordination and planning, the Russian army "has significant logistical problems in terms of redeployment and organization," so the Russian army is not ready to regain control of the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

