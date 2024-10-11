Russians deploy 50 thousand troops to Kursk region - Syrsky

The Russian army has deployed about 50,000 troops to the Kursk region. By doing so, it has weakened its positions on other frontlines in Ukraine. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, in a documentary broadcast during a telethon on October 10, according to Suspilne, and UNN.

"We know that about 50,000 troops from other areas have been redeployed to the Kursk direction," he said.

Syrsky also pointed out that such actions of the Russian Federation led to the weakening of Russian groups in other areas, in particular in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and the Kramatorsk direction.

"This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct a defense operation," said the commander-in-chief.

According to U.S. officials, Ukraine has the potential to maintain control over the territory in Kursk region for several months.

Due to poor coordination and planning, the Russian army "has significant logistical problems in terms of redeployment and organization," so the Russian army is not ready to regain control of the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.