Russians claim to have destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the border

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces the destruction of 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the evening of February 22. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Details

According to the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense, three Ukrainian drones were destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Other UAVs were allegedly neutralized over the territory of the Ukrainian peninsula and Russia itself.

“Between 20.50 and 22.25 Moscow time, Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: six UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region and one UAV each over the territories of the Republic of Crimea, Oryol and Kursk regions,” the statement said.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, February 23, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko. According to him, the wreckage of a Russian UAV fell in the Pechersk district of the capital in an open area.

Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times and allocates almost 8 billion more for purchases