"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times and allocates almost 8 billion more for purchases

Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times and allocates almost 8 billion more for purchases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21185 views

In January, drone production in Ukraine increased 10-fold year-on-year. The government allocates an additional UAH 7.9 billion for the purchase of drones through the State Special Communications Service.

The government has set itself the task of bringing its own weapons production to at least half of the demand, while now this figure is about a third. In January, the production of drones in Ukraine increased 10 times compared to last year, and almost UAH 8 billion is being spent on the purchase of drones. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In January of this year, drone production increased 10 times compared to January 2024," Shmyhal said.

In 2023 and 2024, according to him, domestic production of artillery tripled, armored personnel carriers increased 5 times, anti-tank weapons increased 2 times, and ammunition increased 2.5 times. 

"At the same time, we are currently producing about a third of the weapons we need. The task set by the government is to bring our own weapons production to at least half of the current demand. To achieve this goal, this year we have allocated a record amount of money for the modernization of our own defense industry and the purchase of weapons," Shmyhal said.

"Today, the government is deciding to allocate another UAH 7.9 billion for the purchase of drones. These funds will be redirected to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, which will make the necessary purchases," Shmyhal wrote.

According to the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the State Special Communications Service was allocated the balance of the special fund of the state budget in the amount of UAH 7 billion 926 million 278,076 thousand at the beginning of the year to purchase "special machinery and equipment for the security and defense forces of Ukraine" in 2025. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

