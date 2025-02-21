Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times and allocates almost 8 billion more for purchases

The government has set itself the task of bringing its own weapons production to at least half of the demand, while now this figure is about a third. In January, the production of drones in Ukraine increased 10 times compared to last year, and almost UAH 8 billion is being spent on the purchase of drones. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In January of this year, drone production increased 10 times compared to January 2024," Shmyhal said.

In 2023 and 2024, according to him, domestic production of artillery tripled, armored personnel carriers increased 5 times, anti-tank weapons increased 2 times, and ammunition increased 2.5 times.

"At the same time, we are currently producing about a third of the weapons we need. The task set by the government is to bring our own weapons production to at least half of the current demand. To achieve this goal, this year we have allocated a record amount of money for the modernization of our own defense industry and the purchase of weapons," Shmyhal said.

"Today, the government is deciding to allocate another UAH 7.9 billion for the purchase of drones. These funds will be redirected to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, which will make the necessary purchases," Shmyhal wrote.

According to the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the State Special Communications Service was allocated the balance of the special fund of the state budget in the amount of UAH 7 billion 926 million 278,076 thousand at the beginning of the year to purchase "special machinery and equipment for the security and defense forces of Ukraine" in 2025.

Ukraine has drones with a range of 1800 km and is developing Shahed interceptors - Fedorov