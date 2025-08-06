Russians chaotically storming Defense Forces' positions in Toretsk direction - military

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10109 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77877 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68941 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137559 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84925 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156432 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66829 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49657 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42742 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 135029 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77905 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137581 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133279 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156444 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 135040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4268 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8924 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75582 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96204 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87157 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Russians chaotically storming Defense Forces' positions in Toretsk direction - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Russian occupiers are carrying out chaotic assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Toretsk direction, but they are unsuccessful. The enemy has an advantage in the sky and artillery, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying them even at the stage of preparing for assaults.

Russians chaotically storming Defense Forces' positions in Toretsk direction - military

Russian occupiers are chaotically storming Ukrainian positions in the Toretsk direction in Donetsk region. This was reported by the commander of the 39th separate unmanned systems battalion with the call sign "Graphite" on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are chaotically storming our units' positions, but these assaults are usually unsuccessful. Our soldiers and UAV operators destroy the enemy even during preparations for these assaults.

- said "Graphite".

He noted that the enemy has an advantage in the sky due to aviation, specifically in launching missile and bomb strikes.

Regarding the amount of artillery - yes, it surpasses ours

- added "Graphite".

Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff05.08.25, 23:07 • 4168 views

Addition

On June 11, the deputy commander of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 42nd separate mechanized brigade Sviatoslav Lysiuk reported that Russian occupiers are trying to bypass Toretsk from the southwest.

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine