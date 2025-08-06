Russians chaotically storming Defense Forces' positions in Toretsk direction - military

Russian occupiers are chaotically storming Ukrainian positions in the Toretsk direction in Donetsk region. This was reported by the commander of the 39th separate unmanned systems battalion with the call sign "Graphite" on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are chaotically storming our units' positions, but these assaults are usually unsuccessful. Our soldiers and UAV operators destroy the enemy even during preparations for these assaults. - said "Graphite".

He noted that the enemy has an advantage in the sky due to aviation, specifically in launching missile and bomb strikes.

Regarding the amount of artillery - yes, it surpasses ours - added "Graphite".

On June 11, the deputy commander of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 42nd separate mechanized brigade Sviatoslav Lysiuk reported that Russian occupiers are trying to bypass Toretsk from the southwest.