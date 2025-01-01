In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders have banned Ukrainian Christmas traditions and the celebration of St. Nicholas, the occupiers impose only "Santa Claus" and conduct anti-Western propaganda among children, the Center for National Resistance reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Russians ban Ukrainian traditions in the TOT. The occupiers are afraid of even mentioning Ukraine. In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin's "Orthodox" once again strike with their absurdity: it is forbidden to involve St. Nicholas in the celebrations; the absence of carolers, nativity scenes, and even mentions of them has become a new "rule"; only "Santa Claus" and "snow Maiden" are required at all events," the Resistance reported on social media.

As stated, "the occupiers also conducted propaganda ‘preventive measures’ with children, discrediting Santa Claus and Western fairy-tale characters, trying to impose their artificial symbols.

"The enemies will not be able to destroy Ukrainian traditions, because they are in our hearts. Traitors will be punished for every act of mockery of our culture!" - the Resistance emphasized.

