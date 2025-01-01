Russians ban Ukrainian traditions in the occupied territories - Resistance

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russians ban Ukrainian traditions in the occupied territories - Resistance

Russians ban Ukrainian traditions in the occupied territories - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have banned Ukrainian Christmas traditions and the celebration of St. Nicholas. The occupiers impose only “Santa Claus” and conduct anti-Western propaganda among children.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders have banned Ukrainian Christmas traditions and the celebration of St. Nicholas, the occupiers impose only "Santa Claus" and conduct anti-Western propaganda among children, the Center for National Resistance reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Russians ban Ukrainian traditions in the TOT. The occupiers are afraid of even mentioning Ukraine. In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin's "Orthodox" once again strike with their absurdity: it is forbidden to involve St. Nicholas in the celebrations; the absence of carolers, nativity scenes, and even mentions of them has become a new "rule"; only "Santa Claus" and "snow Maiden" are required at all events," the Resistance reported on social media.

As stated, "the occupiers also conducted propaganda ‘preventive measures’ with children, discrediting Santa Claus and Western fairy-tale characters, trying to impose their artificial symbols.

"The enemies will not be able to destroy Ukrainian traditions, because they are in our hearts. Traitors will be punished for every act of mockery of our culture!" - the Resistance emphasized.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCulture
ukraineUkraine

