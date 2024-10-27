Russians attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: one killed and a police car destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones three times, killing a 43-year-old man. When the police arrived at the scene, the enemy fired at law enforcement officers, destroying their vehicle.
On October 27, Russian troops shelled the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region three times, killing a man. Later , the Russian army fired on police officers who arrived at the scene - there were no casualties, said RMA head Vitaly Kim, UNN reports .
This afternoon, the enemy attacked Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community three times with FPV drones. One of the UAVs hit a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries
According to him, two other FPV drones were used by the Russians to fire at police officers who arrived at the scene. The hits caused a fire that completely destroyed the police car. Law enforcement officers were not injured.
