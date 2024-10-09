Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: no casualties

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with a drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on October 8 at 13:58, an enemy attack was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district, which was carried out using an FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

