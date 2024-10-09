Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: no casualties

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 22241 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134057 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140938 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170004 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104685 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138777 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138399 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80886 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106479 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160011 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186506 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138777 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145333 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136820 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153812 views
Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35874 views

An attack by an enemy FPV drone was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district. According to the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, no one was injured in the attack.

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with a drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on October 8 at 13:58, an enemy attack was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district, which was carried out using an FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Three Shahed drones shot down in Mykolaiv region08.10.24, 07:32 • 16394 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
mykolaivMykolaiv

