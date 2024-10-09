Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
An attack by an enemy FPV drone was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district. According to the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, no one was injured in the attack.
Details
According to the district military administrations, on October 8 at 13:58, an enemy attack was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district, which was carried out using an FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
