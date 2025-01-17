Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the morning: a man was killed at a bus stop

In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, with drones in the morning, killing a man at a bus stop. Over the day, the occupiers shelled 37 settlements in Kherson region, 7 people were injured, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the morning, Russian troops have been attacking Antonivka with UAVs. One of the drone strikes killed a man who was at a public transport stop," Prokudin wrote.

Addendum

According to Prokudin, 37 settlements in Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging a multi-storey building and 15 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized a dozen vehicles.

"Seven people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.