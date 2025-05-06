Russians attacked Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone: a house is on fire in the city center
On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire, and information about casualties is being clarified.
On the night of Tuesday, May 6, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported on Telegram by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the enemy launched a Shahed-type UAV attack on the central, densely populated area of the city.
As a result of the drone attack, a private house is on fire
He added that information regarding possible casualties as a result of the attack is being clarified.
We will remind
In the Odesa region on the evening of May 5, a person died as a result of a Russian drone attack. A number of civilian infrastructure objects were damaged, including private residential buildings.
