Russians attacked Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone: a house is on fire in the city center

On the night of Tuesday, May 6, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported on Telegram by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy launched a Shahed-type UAV attack on the central, densely populated area of the city.

As a result of the drone attack, a private house is on fire - said Terekhov.

He added that information regarding possible casualties as a result of the attack is being clarified.

We will remind

In the Odesa region on the evening of May 5, a person died as a result of a Russian drone attack. A number of civilian infrastructure objects were damaged, including private residential buildings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian UAV control point in the Kursk region - General Staff