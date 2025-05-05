$41.710.11
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian UAV control point in the Kursk region - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2922 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a control point for enemy UAVs in the Tyotkino district of the Kursk region. Up to 20 occupiers were eliminated and their equipment was destroyed.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian UAV control point in the Kursk region - General Staff

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian control point of enemy drones in the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the General Staff writes UNN.

On May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the control point of enemy UAV units in the area of the village of Tetkino, Kursk region

- the message says.

It is noted that crews of unmanned reconnaissance and strike drones were based at this point. As a result of the strike, up to 20 occupiers were eliminated and their equipment was destroyed.

Brave pilots of the Air Force and all the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically reduce the ability of the aggressor state to wage a war of aggression

- added in the General Staff.

Let us remind you

On May 5, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation has been going on for 9 months and has achieved most of its goals, creating a buffer zone in the border area. Syrskyi awarded the soldiers of the 225th regiment for successful defense.

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months01.05.25, 21:00 • 9473 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
