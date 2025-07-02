Russians attacked Izmail district: port and tourist infrastructure damaged

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 25487 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 69336 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 59559 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 128246 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 74808 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66653 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 169633 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130003 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60426 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116404 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 80863 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 62952 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 15534 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 50470 views
Berlin launches funding for production of long-range "An-196 "Lyutyy"" for UkraineJuly 1, 04:42 PM • 7645 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 50474 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 62956 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 80867 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 128246 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 169633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 15536 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80744 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84273 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105373 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133085 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russians attacked Izmail district: port and tourist infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of July 2, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with kamikaze drones, damaging port and tourist infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Russians attacked Izmail district: port and tourist infrastructure damaged

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drones. Damage was recorded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration (DSA), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Vylkove territorial community was attacked by "Shahed" type kamikaze drones.

Despite the active work of the Air Defense Forces, who shot down some of the enemy drones, the port and tourist infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

- the report says.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," added the Izmail DSA.

Recall

On the night of June 25, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure. The premises of a private enterprise and agricultural machinery were destroyed, but no people were injured.

Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown12.06.25, 08:59 • 2498 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9