Russians attacked Izmail district: port and tourist infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 2, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with kamikaze drones, damaging port and tourist infrastructure. There were no casualties.
On the night of Wednesday, July 2, Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drones. Damage was recorded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration (DSA), as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that Vylkove territorial community was attacked by "Shahed" type kamikaze drones.
Despite the active work of the Air Defense Forces, who shot down some of the enemy drones, the port and tourist infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.
"Fortunately, there are no casualties," added the Izmail DSA.
Recall
On the night of June 25, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure. The premises of a private enterprise and agricultural machinery were destroyed, but no people were injured.
