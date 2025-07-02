Russians attacked Izmail district: port and tourist infrastructure damaged

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drones. Damage was recorded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration (DSA), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Vylkove territorial community was attacked by "Shahed" type kamikaze drones.

Despite the active work of the Air Defense Forces, who shot down some of the enemy drones, the port and tourist infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack. - the report says.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," added the Izmail DSA.

Recall

On the night of June 25, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure. The premises of a private enterprise and agricultural machinery were destroyed, but no people were injured.

Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown