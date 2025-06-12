Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure in the Vylkiv community. Reed warehouses were destroyed.
In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district with strike drones at night, the Vilkivska community was under attack, said the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
"At night, the enemy attacked the Izmail district with strike drones. The Vilkivska community was under attack," Kiper wrote.
According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the night of June 12, the Russian armed forces carried out a UAV attack on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. "As a result of the attack, the warehouse premises of a private enterprise were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.
"Despite the active work of air defense forces, which destroyed most of the enemy drones, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack: a reed harvesting enterprise and several apartment buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack," Kiper said.
The State Emergency Service clarified that warehouses with reeds and equipment for its processing were destroyed due to an enemy attack on the south of Odesa region. The fire engulfed the premises, equipment - 2 combines and a truck were destroyed. The State Emergency Service, together with local firefighters, promptly extinguished the fire.
49 out of 63 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine12.06.25, 09:10 • 4574 views