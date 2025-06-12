Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

$41.510.04
47.460.05
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 04:32 PM • 27818 views

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 85693 views

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 86380 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 90025 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 96794 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 93617 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 176596 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 69901 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 92978 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 64333 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

Publications
Exclusives
A tornado was spotted in the Kyiv region: video from social networks

June 11, 10:57 PM • 20816 views

Patrol police: Information about new fines for traffic violations from July 1 is fake

June 12, 01:42 AM • 15364 views

Night strikes on Kharkiv: already 12 injured, including children

02:02 AM • 17779 views

Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fire

03:48 AM • 17478 views

"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISW

04:46 AM • 14516 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants

June 11, 04:11 PM • 80105 views

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

June 11, 11:05 AM • 147868 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM • 176616 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 151927 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 362397 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

June 11, 03:50 PM • 44837 views

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 73435 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 80717 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 104851 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 84253 views
Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

At night, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure in the Vylkiv community. Reed warehouses were destroyed.

Russians attacked the south of Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district with strike drones at night, the Vilkivska community was under attack, said the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"At night, the enemy attacked the Izmail district with strike drones. The Vilkivska community was under attack," Kiper wrote.

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the night of June 12, the Russian armed forces carried out a UAV attack on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. "As a result of the attack, the warehouse premises of a private enterprise were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

"Despite the active work of air defense forces, which destroyed most of the enemy drones, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack: a reed harvesting enterprise and several apartment buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack," Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service clarified that warehouses with reeds and equipment for its processing were destroyed due to an enemy attack on the south of Odesa region. The fire engulfed the premises, equipment - 2 combines and a truck were destroyed. The State Emergency Service, together with local firefighters, promptly extinguished the fire.

49 out of 63 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine12.06.25, 09:10 • 4574 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
