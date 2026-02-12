Russians attacked DTEK TPP on February 12, the station's equipment suffered significant damage

Photo: DTEK

On Thursday, February 12, Russians attacked a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plant was significantly damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

This is already the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. - the statement said.

Recall

On the night of February 12, Odesa and the region were attacked by Russian drones. In the Odesa district, there is damage to energy infrastructure, in Odesa - to a market and a supermarket, and a man was injured.