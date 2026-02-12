Russians attacked DTEK TPP on February 12, the station's equipment suffered significant damage

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 14395 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 27473 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 21317 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 21305 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 21129 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 30071 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19276 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21874 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 38181 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25461 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
91%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the statePhotoFebruary 11, 09:59 PM • 9080 views
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 8534 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 14225 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 10189 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW04:02 AM • 4540 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 30061 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 26487 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 28254 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 38173 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 50368 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 13728 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 16100 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 17409 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 19274 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 35125 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Russians attacked DTEK TPP on February 12, the station's equipment suffered significant damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Russian troops launched another attack on DTEK TPP on February 12, causing significant damage to equipment. This is the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.

Russians attacked DTEK TPP on February 12, the station's equipment suffered significant damage
Photo: DTEK

On Thursday, February 12, Russians attacked a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plant was significantly damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

This is already the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times.

- the statement said.

Recall

On the night of February 12, Odesa and the region were attacked by Russian drones. In the Odesa district, there is damage to energy infrastructure, in Odesa - to a market and a supermarket, and a man was injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
DTEK
Odesa