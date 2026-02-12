Russians attacked DTEK TPP on February 12, the station's equipment suffered significant damage
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched another attack on DTEK TPP on February 12, causing significant damage to equipment. This is the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.
On Thursday, February 12, Russians attacked a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plant was significantly damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.
Details
This is already the eleventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times.
Recall
On the night of February 12, Odesa and the region were attacked by Russian drones. In the Odesa district, there is damage to energy infrastructure, in Odesa - to a market and a supermarket, and a man was injured.