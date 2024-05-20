Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost 30 times: one wounded

During the day, May 20, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 27 times. A 42-year-old man was wounded as a result of Russian attacks. There is also destruction in the region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, Russians used kamikaze drones 23 times in Nikopol district and carried out 4 artillery attacks.

Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities were affected. A 42-year-old man was injured. He received a shrapnel wound. He is hospitalized in a moderate condition - said Lysak.

Russian attacks also damaged apartment buildings and 18 private houses. 5 outbuildings and a garage. Dozens of cars were damaged, including the service vehicles of gas workers.

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi district, no casualties or damage reported - RMA

In addition, a medical facility, an infrastructure facility, and a grocery store were destroyed .

Gas pipelines, power lines and 17 solar panels were damaged - The RMA chairman said.

Recall

On the morning of May 20, in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the Vostok Air Command shot down an enemy guided missile.