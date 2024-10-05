Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv - RMA

In Mykolaiv, on the evening of Friday, October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Yesterday, on October 4, at about 22:27, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, using X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the afternoon, on October 4, at 14:15, the enemy fired artillery at the open territory of the Halytsynivka community. There were no casualties.

