Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, there was an artillery attack on the Halytsynivka community.
In Mykolaiv, on the evening of Friday, October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Yesterday, on October 4, at about 22:27, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, using X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties,
Details
It is noted that in the afternoon, on October 4, at 14:15, the enemy fired artillery at the open territory of the Halytsynivka community. There were no casualties.
