Russians attacked a scheduled bus in Sumy region: 9 dead, wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of May 17, Russian troops struck a scheduled bus near Bilopillia. Nine people died and four were injured, the bus was heading towards Sumy.
On the morning of Saturday, May 17, near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast, Russian troops attacked a passenger bus. According to preliminary information, nine people were killed and five were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration (ODA) Oleh Hryhorov, the Sumy Regional Military Administration OVA, and the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram.
The enemy struck at civilian transport. Passengers were injured. Medics and rescue services urgently arrived at the scene. Assistance is being provided to the victims.
At 07:40, the Sumy Regional Military Administration updated data on the number of victims.
The number of dead, unfortunately, has increased to nine people
As a result of an enemy UAV strike on a passenger bus near Bilopillia, 9 people were killed and 4 were injured.
The bus, which was targeted by the Russians, was heading towards Sumy.
