Russians attacked a medical facility in Kherson; a staff member was injured there
Kyiv • UNN
Russians struck a medical facility in Kherson's Central District with a UAV in the morning. The injured 68-year-old staff member is receiving medical assistance.
As a result of a strike by a Russian UAV, a 68-year-old employee of a medical facility sustained blast and traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.
Details
At approximately 07:00, the Russians attacked one of the medical facilities in Kherson’s Central District with a UAV
As a result of the drone strike, a 68-year-old employee of the facility was injured. Doctors diagnosed him with blast and closed traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, as well as a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.
The victim is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson25.08.26, 06:15 • 1494 views