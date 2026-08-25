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Russians attacked a medical facility in Kherson; a staff member was injured there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Russians struck a medical facility in Kherson's Central District with a UAV in the morning. The injured 68-year-old staff member is receiving medical assistance.

Russians attacked a medical facility in Kherson; a staff member was injured there

As a result of a strike by a Russian UAV, a 68-year-old employee of a medical facility sustained blast and traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

At approximately 07:00, the Russians attacked one of the medical facilities in Kherson’s Central District with a UAV

- the Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

As a result of the drone strike, a 68-year-old employee of the facility was injured. Doctors diagnosed him with blast and closed traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, as well as a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

The victim is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson25.08.26, 06:15 • 1494 views

Stepan Haftko

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