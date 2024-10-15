Russians attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: five people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring 5 civilians. 25 objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings, a hospital and an educational institution.
Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on 6 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, October 14. Twenty-five civilian objects were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops conducted 1,893 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the course of the day.
The explosions occurred in 6 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, and the villages of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Shakhtarske.
25 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.
On Zakitne , the Russians dropped four FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, injuring a civilian and damaging 10 private houses.
In Shakhtarskeand , the occupants hit Shakhtarske with an UMPB D30 SN bomb, injuring three residents and damaging 4 private houses and an educational institution.
There is a wounded in Riznykivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery, a private house was damaged.
Kurakhove Russia attacked with four air strikes - an apartment building and a hospital were damaged.
In Pokrovsk 5 private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling, in Siversk an apartment building was damaged.
Kharkiv region: Russians hit two districts, damaged garages and road15.10.24, 08:48 • 14528 views