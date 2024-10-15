Kharkiv region: Russians hit two districts, damaged garages and road
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region using MLRS, aircraft, rockets, mortars and drones. Kupiansk and Izium districts were affected, with damage to garages, roads and private property.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region yesterday, using MLRS, aircraft, rockets, mortars and drones, damaging two districts, garages and a road, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the head of the Kharkiv regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Yesterday, the Russian military used MLRS, aircraft, rockets, mortars, and FPV drones against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Izyum and Kupyansk districts were under attack by the occupiers," the regional police chief said.
According to Sinegubov and Timoshko:
- 15:36, Kupyansk district, Podoly village. An enemy drone strike was recorded in the garden of a household. There were no casualties.
- 10:15 Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village, 2nd microdistrict, garage cooperative. 50 garages were damaged.
- 10:00, Izium district, Horokhovatka village. UMPB D-30 SN. The roadway is damaged.
- 09:45, Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village. Four FAB-250 with the UMPK module. 8 garages and a car were burning.
Russian army attacks Kharkiv region with drones: there is an injured14.10.24, 08:42 • 15977 views