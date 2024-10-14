Russian army attacks Kharkiv region with drones: there is an injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kupiansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region with drones. In Kupiansk, a 56-year-old man was injured, and a grass fire was recorded on an area of 1 hectare.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked two districts with drones over the past day, and one person was reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Syniehubov, enemy strikes were recorded:
- 15:14 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. Grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare as a result of a UAV strike.
- 12:35 Izium district, Borivska TG. Attacks by 2 FPV drones on an open area.
- 10:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 56-year-old man was injured as a result of a UAV strike.
