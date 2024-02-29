russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones on February 29, wounding a 72-year-old local resident.
Today, February 29, Russian troops again shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that the Russians shelled Nikopol district four times with artillery. During the day, they also sent half a dozen UAVs there.
The enemy targeted Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A 72-year-old local resident was wounded. The man will be treated at home
The attacks also damaged 12 private houses, 5 country houses, several cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline. Nine outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed.
Recall
Today, on February 29, the Russian army once again attacked the villages of Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region. As a result of enemy shelling , a 63-year-old man was wounded.