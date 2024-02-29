russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40919 views

01:12 PM • 159620 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94940 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253390 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159497 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86036 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 159620 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333460 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232277 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273504 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28015 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40361 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34817 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97706 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104379 views
russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26022 views

russian troops shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones on February 29, wounding a 72-year-old local resident.

russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded

Today, February 29, Russian troops again shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russians shelled Nikopol district four times with artillery. During the day, they also sent half a dozen UAVs there.

The enemy targeted Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A 72-year-old local resident was wounded. The man will be treated at home 

- Lysak summarized. 

The attacks also damaged 12 private houses, 5 country houses, several cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline. Nine outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed.

Enemy attacks Vovchansk with FPV drone: 18-year-old wounded29.02.24, 17:51 • 22696 views

Recall

Today, on February 29, the Russian army once again attacked the villages of Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region. As a result of enemy shelling , a 63-year-old man was wounded.

