In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31638 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117604 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74054 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283485 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251801 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157825 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372204 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy attacks Vovchansk with FPV drone: 18-year-old wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22696 views

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with a drone, wounding an 18-year-old boy.

Enemy attacks Vovchansk with FPV drone: 18-year-old wounded

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with a drone, injuring an 18-year-old boy. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on February 29, around 12:30, an enemy drone was spotted hitting the road in Vovchansk. An 18-year-old boy was injured. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by an FPV drone,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that at 14:00 the occupiers attacked the city again. Previously, from artillery. The shelling damaged a house.

Under the procedural supervision of the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday, killing four people and injuring 6 others. On the night of February 29, they attacked Vovchansk, hitting a pharmacy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Kharkiv
