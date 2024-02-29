Enemy attacks Vovchansk with FPV drone: 18-year-old wounded

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with a drone, injuring an 18-year-old boy. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on February 29, around 12:30, an enemy drone was spotted hitting the road in Vovchansk. An 18-year-old boy was injured. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by an FPV drone, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that at 14:00 the occupiers attacked the city again. Previously, from artillery. The shelling damaged a house.

Under the procedural supervision of the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday, killing four people and injuring 6 others. On the night of February 29, they attacked Vovchansk, hitting a pharmacy.