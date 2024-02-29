russians attack Kupyansk district with artillery and aircraft: a 63-year-old man is wounded

Today, February 29, the army of the russian federation once again attacked the villages of the Kupyan district in the Kharkiv region A man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of February 29, the occupiers shelled the village of Moskovka village of Kupyansk district. Residential buildings were damaged.

Putin admits that Russia has already hit Ukraine with Zircon missiles. He threatened with "Sarmat"

In addition, today at about noon, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district: a 63-year-old civilian was wounded. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the village of FAB-500 - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Currently, prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday , killing four people and wounding 6 others.

Also on the night of February 29, Vovchansk was attacked - a pharmacy was hit

Enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a yard in Beryslav, there are victims