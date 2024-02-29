russians attack Kupyansk district with artillery and aircraft: a 63-year-old man is wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40904 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94885 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203963 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253382 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 159590 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333431 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28012 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40347 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34815 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97694 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104368 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians attack Kupyansk district with artillery and aircraft: a 63-year-old man is wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26306 views

A 63-year-old civilian was wounded as a result of an air strike by russian troops on the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district of Ukraine.

russians attack Kupyansk district with artillery and aircraft: a 63-year-old man is wounded

Today, February 29, the army of the russian federation once again attacked the villages of the Kupyan district in the Kharkiv region A man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of February 29, the occupiers shelled the village of Moskovka village of Kupyansk district. Residential buildings were damaged. 

Putin admits that Russia has already hit Ukraine with Zircon missiles. He threatened with "Sarmat"29.02.24, 12:18 • 24091 view

In addition, today at about noon, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district: a 63-year-old civilian was wounded. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the village of FAB-500 

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Currently, prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday , killing four people and wounding 6 others.

Also on the night of February 29, Vovchansk was attacked - a pharmacy was hit

Enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a yard in Beryslav, there are victims29.02.24, 15:00 • 23397 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Beryslav
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87