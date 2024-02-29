Enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a yard in Beryslav, there are victims

The Russian army used a drone to attack the courtyard of a residential building in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring a 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, who were hospitalized, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army attacked Beryslav with a drone. Explosives were dropped in the yard of a residential building. Two people were hit by the enemy. A 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained contusions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the OVA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the victims were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

