$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31747 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 284009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240226 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193419 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157838 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a yard in Beryslav, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23397 views

The Russian army used an explosive-laden drone to attack a residential building in Beryslav, resulting in a 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man suffering concussions, blast wounds and shrapnel wounds to their limbs, and were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a yard in Beryslav, there are victims

The Russian army used a drone to attack the courtyard of a residential building in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring a 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, who were hospitalized, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army attacked Beryslav with a drone. Explosives were dropped in the yard of a residential building. Two people were hit by the enemy. A 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained contusions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the OVA reported on Telegram. 

As indicated, the victims were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Russian army attacks Kherson district in the morning, one casualty29.02.24, 10:15 • 24720 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav
