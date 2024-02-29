Russian army attacks Kherson district in the morning, one casualty

Russian troops attacked Kherson district this morning, one person was killed and an investigation has been launched, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 29, at about 05:40, the Russian military shelled the Dariivka community of Kherson district.

"A 35-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Poniativka village," the prosecutor's office said.

As indicated, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

