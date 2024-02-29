Occupants hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, one person died in the region due to shelling over the day

As a result of shelling by the Russian army on February 28 in Kherson region, one person was killed, two others were wounded, and there are destructions. In Kherson, the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility, the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the last day the enemy fired at Lviv, Novovorontsovka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Poniativka, Stanislav, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Novoberislav, Tyahyntsi, Osokorivka, Odradokamyanka, Romashkove, Zymivnyk, Ingulets and the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 12 high-rise buildings and 40 private houses.

In Kherson, a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building and a printing house were hit, and a garage box was damaged.

The shelling damaged administrative buildings, agricultural enterprises, sewage treatment plants, outbuildings and cars in the region's settlements.